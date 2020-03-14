Emergency management director says Attala County prepared for Coronavirus

In the wake of concerns about the Coronavirus, local officials say Attala County is prepared.



Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said his office is working closely with state authorities to make sure all necessary precautions are being made.



According to Townsend, the county had an emergency action plan already in place for something like this, so county and city officials have met to go over that plan and ensure everyone knows what to do.

Townsend said the best thing you can do is to practice good hygiene by washing your hands often and coughing or sneezing into your arm.

Also, if you are over 50 or have a preexisting health condition, be cautious about going places with large crowds.

There are now six confirmed cases in Mississippi, with the state Department of Health reporting that over 60 people have been tested.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who contract COVID-19 will recover without any problems. Some people could even have it and not show any symptoms at all.

However, the virus is easily spread and can be spread by someone who is infected but doesn’t have any symptoms.

It can be dangerous and fatal for certain groups, which is why it’s important for everyone to do their part not to spread.

Townsend said if you think you have contracted the virus, it’s important to call before visiting a doctor.

“Call your primary physician first,” said Townsend. “They’ll talk to you over the phone and decide what the next steps are. But don’t just show up at a doctor’s office or the ER because if you are infected, then you will have exposed a number of people and that is what we are trying to prevent.”

Townsend said to refer to the Mississippi Department of Health website for any questions or concerns this outbreak.

”The biggest thing is to just stay calm and don’t panic. Things will be a bit different for a while during this time, but the state has a good plan for how to handle this and so do we.”

You can heard more from Townsend Monday morning during “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101.