Enjoy It While It Lasts– Heat Stress to Return

We’re enjoying weather that’s more typical of a Mississippi summertime for a few days before hotter conditions return by the end of the week.  The National Weather Service says we’ll see a warming trend with temperatures above normal along with slowly increasing humidity.  And by Friday, heat index readings will reach 105 to 110 with heat advisories expected through the weekend.

