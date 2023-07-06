Entergy Mississippi announces rate decrease

JACKSON, Miss. – Entergy Mississippi customers will see a decrease in their electric rates beginning in the July billing cycle. The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay $136.80 beginning in July, down $7.08 from June.

Bills are a combination of rates and usage, and high temperatures of summer tend to drive more energy use. Fortunately, the Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved Entergy Mississippi’s new rate plan reductions as summer reaches its peak.

“We work hard to safely provide reliable and affordable electricity to all our customers,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “Low rates are important to our customers as they budget for the home, as small businesses owners create new jobs, and as industries look to expand in our state.

The rate decrease and a decline in natural gas prices are not the only factors contributing to more savings for customers. Entergy Mississippi has implemented several other money-saving strategies to benefit customers, too, including:

Spreading costs over time to help customers budget for higher bills caused by increased natural gas prices. Streamlining operational costs to become even more efficient. Saving customers’ money with free home energy efficiency kits and services. Shifting dependence on natural gas by offering new and varied power sources.

“We’re thankful to the Mississippi Public Service Commission for approving this decrease in rates, which allows our customers to save money. It comes at a crucial time, when the Mississippi heat tends to cause high energy usage,” said Fisackerly. “We hope this savings will help customers feel some relief from the heat and in their wallets at a time when they need it most.”

Entergy Mississippi’s residential rates continue to be among the lowest in the nation and have grown more slowly than the cost of other goods since 2005. In nearly two decades, residential rates have increased by 23%, while the cost of bread and eggs have risen by 63% and 135%, respectively.

Customers can visit www.entergy-mississippi.com/energy_efficiency to find a variety of programs and resources that help explain bills, and save money and energy.