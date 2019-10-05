Entergy Mississippi Customers Save $207 Million from Regional Transmission Organization Membership

The Mississippi Public Service Commission and Entergy announced how customers of Entergy Mississippi have reaped big benefits from the company’s membership in MISO, a regional transmission organization. In the five years since Entergy Mississippi joined MISO, formally known as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc., customers have saved some $207 million, which is almost $500 per customer.

“One of the Public Service Commission’s core functions is ensuring fair cost and adequate service for utility customers. This partnership has ensured this is the case for Entergy customers. By Entergy having access to electric power in other markets through MISO, Entergy customers are seeing real savings. I applaud Entergy and MISO’s partnership and what it has done for their customers in Mississippi,” said Brandon Presley, Northern District Commissioner and MPSC Chairman.

“The ability to access additional energy markets through MISO plays a vital role in bringing Entergy customers reliable, low-cost service.” Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton said. “It’s great to see the value this partnership between Entergy and MISO provides for ratepayers in Mississippi and we look forward to continue to see its benefits in the future.”

“Our first priority is to provide safe, reliable electric service at a reasonable rate,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “When we proposed joining MISO, we told our customers this would be a good business decision that would benefit them each month. We’ve made good on that promise.”

MISO manages the flow of power on the transmission grid. It also aids in the planning of new transmission facilities and operates competitive markets to buy and sell wholesale energy and other products. Its footprint stretches from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Our number one mission is to deliver the most reliable electricity and create value for our member utilities and their customers,” said Todd Hillman, senior vice president and chief customer officer for MISO. “That results in financial savings and ultimately fuels a more prosperous economy for those we serve in our footprint.”

The estimated $207 million in savings between 2014 and 2019 is largely because power plants are dispatched more efficiently on the transmission grid. This results in a lower delivered cost of energy. Significant savings also come from MISO members sharing generation reserves, which produce long-term benefits for customers.

In 2018, Entergy Mississippi’s residential rates were 24 percent below the national average. That’s according to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Our membership in MISO has been highly effective in helping us control costs and keep our rates low,” said Fisackerly. “Our customers have saved on average about $41.4 million per year since we joined.”

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

For more information contact the Mississippi Public Service Commission at 1-800-356-6428 or online at www.psc.state.ms.us