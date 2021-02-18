Entergy reporting power outages in Attala County

Entergy is reporting power outages in Attala County.

As of this report, close to 1000 people in the county are without power.

“Due to the winter weather that is presently over your area, we are experiencing numerous scattered outages,” reads an icon on the map.

One of the areas most affected is in southeast of Attala County including Hwy 19, Hwy 14, and Center Road.

More outages are possible as freezing rain continues to fall throughout the area over night.

The complete outage map can be viewed here.