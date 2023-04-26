Escaped Inmate Found in Leake County – Gunfire Exchanged

**UPDATED 9:45 a.m.** Per Leake County Sheriff’s Office, “this situation has been resolved”.

The deputy who was shot is in stable condition.

The escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, was discovered in a residence on Conway Road this morning– Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Upon being discovered, Arrington shot a Leake County Deputy in the leg. The deputy was driven to the hospital in Carthage and was later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

We will update you here with more information as it becomes available.