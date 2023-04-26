HomeLeakeEscaped Inmate Found in Leake County – Gunfire Exchanged

Escaped Inmate Found in Leake County – Gunfire Exchanged

by

**UPDATED 9:45 a.m.** Per Leake County Sheriff’s Office, “this situation has been resolved”.

The deputy who was shot is in stable condition.

The escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, was discovered in a residence on Conway Road this morning– Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Upon being discovered, Arrington shot a Leake County Deputy in the leg. The deputy was driven to the hospital in Carthage and was later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

We will update you here with more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Law Enforcement Searching for Dangerous Fugitive Spotted in Leake County

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Leake and Attala

Assault and Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake

Many Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

Felony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake