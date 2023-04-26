Escaped Prisoner Apparently Dies in Fire After Shooting Deputy

UPDATED 3:15 pm WEDNESDAY

An escapee from the Hinds County Detention Center is believed to have died in a fire this morning after a shootout with law enforcement that left a Leake County deputy wounded. A citizen had reported seeing Dylan Arrington on his property in the Conway community on Tuesday and Sheriff Randy Atkinson says he and one of his investigators went back early today to talk to the witness again.

“I spoke with him briefly. The homeowner went in the house and came running out saying ‘he’s in the house, he’s in the house’.” We got the house covered and he started shooting out of the front of the house and struck my deputy,” Atkinson says. Investigator Jerry Horn is being treated for a leg wound at a Jackson hospital. The sheriff says Horn is doing well.

During the shootout, the sheriff says smoke began pouring out of the house, which eventually burned to the ground. It’s believed that Arrington didn’t escape and a body has been recovered from the rubble. Atkinson says they don’t know how the fire started.

He was one of four inmates who broke out of the jail in Raymond last weekend. He’s suspected of killing a minister from D’Lo who had stopped to help him after Arrington apparently wrecked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson Monday night. He drove off in the victim’s truck.

Atkinson says he has no idea of how Arrington wound up in Leake County. That’ll be part of the ongoing investigation.

