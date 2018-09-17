Ethel announces 2018 Homecoming Court

Ethel has announced the 2018 Homecoming Court…

Front Row: Seniors: Lexus Evans, Kyahndrea Rainey, Akilah Erving, and Sidney Rone

Middle Row: Sophomore Maids; Hanna Callahan and Chloe Cloninger; Junior Maids: Madison Odom and Katlyn Miller

Back Row: 7th grade maids: Egypt Tanksley and Lyzabeth Ellington; 8th grade maids: Megan Barnes and Lotus Edwards; Freshmen maids: Artaysha Miller and Bailey Engle

Ethel High School’s homecoming will take place at 6:00 p.m. on September 28th prior to the 7:00 kickoff against the Hamilton Lions.