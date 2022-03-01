Ethel and Kosciusko softball to highlight busy night of sports in Attala County

A showdown between county rivals will highlight a busy night of high school athletics in Attala County Tuesday.

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team will host the Ethel Tigers in the first of a two game series this week.

The JV teams will play at 5:00 with the varsity game to follow.

At the same time softball is going on, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team will begin its Region 4-4A slate.

The Whippets will host Choctaw Central beginning at 5:00 pm.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on the Go Fan app.

Credit and/or debit cards will also be accepted at the gate.