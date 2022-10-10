Ethel and Kosciusko volleyball advance to play in 2nd round

Two local volleyball teams have advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

Both Ethel and Kosciusko will continue their seasons Tuesday night in playoff action.

Kosciusko will host its 2nd round series game against Tishomingo County in the 4A tournament.

Game time is set for 5:30 pm. Admission is $7.

The Ethel Lady Tigers will go on the road to Resurrection Catholic in the 1A Playoffs.

That game is set to start at 6:00 pm.

Links to the brackets for both the 4A and 1A Playoffs can be found below.

2022 4A MHSAA Volleyball Bracket.

2022 1A MHSAA Volleyball Bracket.