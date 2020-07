Ethel and McAdams have released their updated fall football schedules.

The scheudles changed this week after the MHSAA annouced that the start of the season would be pushed back two weeks due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

McAdams will open its season Sept. 4 with a game at Union.

Ethel’s first game will be at home against Hamilton.

The two county rivals will face off against each other in the 2nd game of the season Friday, Sept. 11.

The entire schedules can be viewed below.