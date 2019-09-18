Home » Local » Ethel announces 2019 Homecoming Court

Ethel announces 2019 Homecoming Court

The 2019 Homecoming Court at Ethel High School has been announced.

  • Senior maids: Takia Miller, Mackenzie Bradberry, Colbi Arnold, and Bridges Pinkard;
  • Junior maids: Lexi Sanders and Chloe Cloninger
  • Sophomore maids- Bailey Engle and Semijia Wingo .
  • Freshman maids Haliy Johnson and Kaylyn Barrett
  • 8th grade maids: Autumn Pender and Lyzabeth Ellington
  • 7th grad mainds: Elizabeth Sanders and Arabella McBride

The theme for this years homecoming is “A Night in Hollywood.” The Ethel Tigers will hold homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 20 at 6:00 pm prior to the 7:00 kickoff against the West Tallahatchie Choctaws at 7:00.

