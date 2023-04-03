HomeAttalaEthel Announces Beta Club Officers

Ethel Announces Beta Club Officers

by
Pictured left to right: Jaylynn Black, Historian; Tearshanae Mallett, Secretary; Katy Jo Newman, President; Sadie Kate Wood, Vice President
Ethel High School has announced 2023-2024 Betal Club Officers.
Congratulations to the 2023-2024 Beta officers.
  • Jalynn Black, Historian
  • Tearshanae Mallett, Secretary
  • Katy Jo Newman, President
  • Sadie Kate Wood, Vice President
1 comment
  1. Jackie
    Jackie
    April 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM

    Congratulations Ladies! So proud of you All!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photos: PDS announces honor roll students

Choctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Photo: Kosciusko Attala Career-Tech Center announces Star Students

McAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Ethel High School announces 3rd nine weeks Honor Roll

Greenlee Elementary announces honor roll students