Ethel Announces Beta Club Officers

Mon, April 3, 2023 by Ashlee Davis

Pictured left to right: Jaylynn Black, Historian; Tearshanae Mallett, Secretary; Katy Jo Newman, President; Sadie Kate Wood, Vice President

Ethel High School has announced 2023-2024 Betal Club Officers.

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 Beta officers.

Jalynn Black, Historian
Tearshanae Mallett, Secretary
Katy Jo Newman, President
Sadie Kate Wood, Vice President
1 comment
JackieApril 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM
Congratulations Ladies! So proud of you All!