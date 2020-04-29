Ethel announces honor roll students

Ethel High School has announced honor roll students for the 3rd nine weeks of the school year.
|High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll
|Colbi Arnold
|Karlee Barrett
|Kaylyn Barrett
|Brent Bell
|Brady Bishop
|Jalynn Black
|Aubrey Blaine
|Carley Blakely
|Mackenzie Bradberry
|Alyshia Brewer
|Stavainne Cain
|Stephanie Caples
|Layton Cozart
|Lotus Edwards
|Autumn Engle
|McKenna Graham
|Devin Granger
|Hunter Hood
|Gabrielle Hunt
|Megan Johnson
|Cornelius Jones
|Hailey Jones
|Laken Keith
|Chase Langford
|Nautica Lee
|Mylee McBride
|Kameron McCulley
|Kaytlyn McCuller
|Cooper McDaniel
|Katlyn Miller
|Takia Miller
|Asiayonna Mosley
|Katy Jo Newman
|Madison Odom
|Autumn Pender
|Bridges Pinkard
|Douglas Rivera
|Celia Smith
|Amy Steed
|Steven Steed
|Keegan Watkins
|Brady White
|Colin White
|Alicia Zollicoffer
|High School Principal’s Honor Roll
|Josh Alvarado
|Sarah Armstrong
|Landon Barnhill
|Hayden Beall
|Talon Beauchamp
|Caroline Black
|Kameron Blakely
|Mason Bradberry
|Aden Branch
|Hannah Callahan
|Eli Cauthen
|Katie Grace Chunn
|Hunter Corley
|Alexis Davis
|Kaden Deason
|Neves Dotson
|Abigail Ellington
|Bailey Engle
|Ian Frazier
|Isaac Harris
|Kayla Hodges
|Treasure Hollman
|Kole Hunt
|Justin Hunt
|Brandon Hutchison
|Hunter Hutchison
|Maeson Jolley
|Alexis Jolly
|Melissa Jones
|Gavin Keller
|Jada Lambert
|Gavin Lepard
|Tearshanae Mallett
|Wyatt May
|Arabella McBride
|Aubrey McCarty
|Boyd McMichael
|Saccaria Merritt
|Artaysha Miller
|Brooke Mitchell
|CinKyra Mosley
|Ty Quick
|Tanner Reeves
|Madelyn Rosamond
|Abigail Sanders
|Alexis Sanders
|Elizabeth Sanders
|Alex Schuster
|Shelby Schuster
|Autumn Sims
|Macee Sisson
|Mollie Sisson
|Amber Smith
|Logan Sumners
|Clifford Thames
|Conner Toten
|Alyssa Tubby
|Scott Walters II
|Meagan Weaver
|Tyler Weaver
|Abbigail Wilkinson
|Gabriela Wilkinson
|Anna Willilamson
|Semaiga Wingo
|Patrica Woods