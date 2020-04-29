Ethel announces honor roll students

Ethel High School has announced honor roll students for the 3rd nine weeks of the school year.

High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Colbi Arnold High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Karlee Barrett High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Kaylyn Barrett High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Brent Bell High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Brady Bishop High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Jalynn Black High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Aubrey Blaine High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Carley Blakely High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Mackenzie Bradberry High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Alyshia Brewer High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Stavainne Cain High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Stephanie Caples High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Layton Cozart High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Lotus Edwards High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Autumn Engle High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll McKenna Graham High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Devin Granger High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Hunter Hood High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Gabrielle Hunt High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Megan Johnson High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Cornelius Jones High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Hailey Jones High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Laken Keith High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Chase Langford High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Nautica Lee High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Mylee McBride High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Kameron McCulley High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Kaytlyn McCuller High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Cooper McDaniel High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Katlyn Miller High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Takia Miller High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Asiayonna Mosley High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Katy Jo Newman High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Madison Odom High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Autumn Pender High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Bridges Pinkard High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Douglas Rivera High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Celia Smith High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Amy Steed High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Steven Steed High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Keegan Watkins High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Brady White High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Colin White High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll Alicia Zollicoffer High School Principal’s Honor Roll Josh Alvarado High School Principal’s Honor Roll Sarah Armstrong High School Principal’s Honor Roll Landon Barnhill High School Principal’s Honor Roll Hayden Beall High School Principal’s Honor Roll Talon Beauchamp High School Principal’s Honor Roll Caroline Black High School Principal’s Honor Roll Kameron Blakely High School Principal’s Honor Roll Mason Bradberry High School Principal’s Honor Roll Aden Branch High School Principal’s Honor Roll Hannah Callahan High School Principal’s Honor Roll Eli Cauthen High School Principal’s Honor Roll Katie Grace Chunn High School Principal’s Honor Roll Hunter Corley High School Principal’s Honor Roll Alexis Davis High School Principal’s Honor Roll Kaden Deason High School Principal’s Honor Roll Neves Dotson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Abigail Ellington High School Principal’s Honor Roll Bailey Engle High School Principal’s Honor Roll Ian Frazier High School Principal’s Honor Roll Isaac Harris High School Principal’s Honor Roll Kayla Hodges High School Principal’s Honor Roll Treasure Hollman High School Principal’s Honor Roll Kole Hunt High School Principal’s Honor Roll Justin Hunt High School Principal’s Honor Roll Brandon Hutchison High School Principal’s Honor Roll Hunter Hutchison High School Principal’s Honor Roll Maeson Jolley High School Principal’s Honor Roll Alexis Jolly High School Principal’s Honor Roll Melissa Jones High School Principal’s Honor Roll Gavin Keller High School Principal’s Honor Roll Jada Lambert High School Principal’s Honor Roll Gavin Lepard High School Principal’s Honor Roll Tearshanae Mallett High School Principal’s Honor Roll Wyatt May High School Principal’s Honor Roll Arabella McBride High School Principal’s Honor Roll Aubrey McCarty High School Principal’s Honor Roll Boyd McMichael High School Principal’s Honor Roll Saccaria Merritt High School Principal’s Honor Roll Artaysha Miller High School Principal’s Honor Roll Brooke Mitchell High School Principal’s Honor Roll CinKyra Mosley High School Principal’s Honor Roll Ty Quick High School Principal’s Honor Roll Tanner Reeves High School Principal’s Honor Roll Madelyn Rosamond High School Principal’s Honor Roll Abigail Sanders High School Principal’s Honor Roll Alexis Sanders High School Principal’s Honor Roll Elizabeth Sanders High School Principal’s Honor Roll Alex Schuster High School Principal’s Honor Roll Shelby Schuster High School Principal’s Honor Roll Autumn Sims High School Principal’s Honor Roll Macee Sisson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Mollie Sisson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Amber Smith High School Principal’s Honor Roll Logan Sumners High School Principal’s Honor Roll Clifford Thames High School Principal’s Honor Roll Conner Toten High School Principal’s Honor Roll Alyssa Tubby High School Principal’s Honor Roll Scott Walters II High School Principal’s Honor Roll Meagan Weaver High School Principal’s Honor Roll Tyler Weaver High School Principal’s Honor Roll Abbigail Wilkinson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Gabriela Wilkinson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Anna Willilamson High School Principal’s Honor Roll Semaiga Wingo High School Principal’s Honor Roll Patrica Woods