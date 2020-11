The 2020-2021 Ethel High School Shooting Team was recently selected at Ethel High School.

High school members are Colby Allen, Hayden Graves, Hunter Hutchison, Cyrus Rone, Hayden Langford, Tyler Weaver, Kyle Nabors, Jon Cochran, Macee Sisson, Brent Bell, and Braxton Rone.

Junior high members include Talon Beauchamp, Kaden Deason, Gage Steed, Jake Newman, Wes Jolley, and Wyatt May.

The team will compete December 2, 2020, at Turcotte Shooting Facility in Canton.