Ethel baseball advances in playoffs

The Ethel Tigers are moving on in the 1A MHSAA playoffs.
Over the weekend, Ethel swept the 2nd round series against Sebastopol.
Thursday’s game was a blowout 18-0 win.
Friday’s game was a big closer as the Tigers held on to win 8-7.
Ethel advances to play Resurrection Catholic in the quarterfinals.
That series begins Thursday.
Tigers win! Tigers win! Tigers win! Cyrus Rone with his 3/4 delivery closes out the game for the win and tigers take the series 2-0. @kshnews @bshields0244 @Breezynews @TylerCleveland pic.twitter.com/vGKdiIKmOV
— Ethel High School (@TigersEthel) May 8, 2021