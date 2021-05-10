Home » Local » Ethel baseball advances in playoffs

Ethel baseball advances in playoffs

Posted on

The Ethel Tigers are moving on in the 1A MHSAA playoffs.

Over the weekend, Ethel swept the 2nd round series against Sebastopol.

Thursday’s game was a blowout 18-0 win.

Friday’s game was a big closer as the Tigers held on to win 8-7.

Ethel advances to play Resurrection Catholic in the quarterfinals.

That series begins Thursday.

Submit a Comment