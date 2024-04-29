HomeAttalaEthel baseball advances to 3rd round of playoffs

Ethel baseball advances to 3rd round of playoffs

The Ethel Tigers baseball team is headed to the 3rd round of the 1A playoffs.

Over the weekend, the Tiggers swept Stringer in two games to advance in postseason play.

In Game one Friday night, Wes Bishop’s single in the bottom of the 7th drove in the winning run to give the Tigers a 3-2 win in walk off win.  In Game Two, the Tigers went on the road and got an 8-4 to clinch the series.

In the 3rd round series, the Tigers will face Resurrection Catholic.

Game One will be in Ethel Thursday, May 2 at 6:00 pm and Game Two will be Saturday in Pascagoula at 6:00 pm.

If a Game Three is needed, it would be in Ethel on Monday, May 6 at 6:00 pm.

1A Baseball Bracket

 

