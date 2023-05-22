Ethel baseball alum to play in Juco World Series

HomeAttalaEthel baseball alum to play in Juco World Series

by
Source: ECCCathletics.com

A former Ethel Tigers baseball player is headed to the junior college baseball World Series.

Cyrus Rone, a 2022 graduate of Ethel High School, will play in the NJCAA DII World Series in Enid, OK with the East Central Community College Warriors.

The Warriors clinched the Region 23 championship Friday, May 19 in an 8-2 Game 3 win over top ranked LSU-Eunice.

East Central joins nine other teams from around the country in the World Series, which will be played from Saturday, May 27 – Saturday, June 3.

In 30 games played this season for the Warriors, the freshman Rone has a .327 batting average, six doubles, one triple, and seven stolen bases.

Teams that qualified for the World Series can be seen HERE. The complete bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 23.

4 comments
  1. edwin albin
    edwin albin
    May 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM

    congratulations! enjoy the journey and bring home some hardware. good luck!🍀👍🏻

    Reply
  2. rhonda mcelroy
    rhonda mcelroy
    May 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM

    congratulations cyrus 👏👍👍🎉

    Reply
  3. charles pope
    charles pope
    May 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM

    congrats 🎊🍾

    Reply
  4. judy
    judy
    May 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM

    congratulations cyrus!!!

    Reply

