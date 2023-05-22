Ethel baseball alum to play in Juco World Series

A former Ethel Tigers baseball player is headed to the junior college baseball World Series.

Cyrus Rone, a 2022 graduate of Ethel High School, will play in the NJCAA DII World Series in Enid, OK with the East Central Community College Warriors.

The Warriors clinched the Region 23 championship Friday, May 19 in an 8-2 Game 3 win over top ranked LSU-Eunice.

East Central joins nine other teams from around the country in the World Series, which will be played from Saturday, May 27 – Saturday, June 3.

In 30 games played this season for the Warriors, the freshman Rone has a .327 batting average, six doubles, one triple, and seven stolen bases.

Teams that qualified for the World Series can be seen HERE. The complete bracket will be announced Tuesday, May 23.