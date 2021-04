Ethel’s baseball game against French Camp, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to today.

The game was moved up due to rain expected across the area Friday night.

The games will be held at 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00 pm.

Recognition of the 2016 baseball team that won the 1A South State Championship has been postponed.

That will now take place prior to the first home playoff game on Friday, April 29.