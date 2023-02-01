Ethel baseball ranked Top 5 preseason

HomeLocalEthel baseball ranked Top 5 preseason

The Ethel Tigers baseball team has earned a Top 5 preseason ranking.

Capital Sports MS ranks the Tigers at Number 5 in its Preseason 1A Baseball Poll.

The only teams ranked ahead of the Tigers are Biggersville, West Union, Resurrection, and Taylorsville.

In 2022, Ethel advanced to the 3rd round of the playoffs before falling to Resurrection in the South State semifinals.

The 2023 season for the Tigers kicks off Feb. 13 against Scott Central.

Follow @TigersEthel on Twitter for updates on the team throughout the season.

 

