Ethel Baseball to recognize 2016 South State Championship team

The Ethel Tigers will recognize one of its best baseball teams.

Members of the 2016 team that won the 1A South State Championship and played for the 1A state title will be recognized at an upcoming game.

The plan is to hold the recognition at the home game against French Camp on Friday, April 16.

Players from that 2016 team are asked to coach Chris Schuster.

The 2016 team finished the season with a record of 25-10.

The team defeated division rival Nanih Waiya to capture the South State Championship, before falling to Tupelo Christian Prep in the 1A State Championship Series.