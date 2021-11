The annual Ethel Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6:00 pm.

All floats/entries are welcome to participate. The theme is “A Night in Christmas Toy land”

Line-up will be at 5:00 pm in parking lot of Ethel Baptist Church.

The route for the parade will be the same traditional route down Main Street. Contact Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 or Christina Johnson at 662-310-2945 for an entry form.