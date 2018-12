The annual Ethel Christmas Parade has been postponed until Dec. 15 at 6:00 pm.

The parade was originally set for this weekend, but organizers decided to change the date due to heavy rain expected Saturday night.

All floats/entries should meet at 5:00 pm in parking lot of Ethel Baptist Church.

The route for the parade will be the same traditional route through Main Street.

Anyone is welcome to enter.

For more information, you may call 662-674-5222, or 228-596-3766.