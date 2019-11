The annual Ethel Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 pm.

All floats/entries should meet at 5:00 pm in parking lot of Ethel Baptist Church.

Pictures with Santa can be taken at the Main Street Pavilion beginning at 4:00 pm.

The route for the parade will be the same traditional route through Main Street.

For more information, call 228-596-3766.