Ethel downs Stars 36-13, move to 4-0

The Ethel Tiger football team improved to 4-0 on Friday night after defeating the Winona Christian Stars.  The Tigers took a 16-13 lead into halftime but ran away from the Stars in the second half by scoring 20 unanswered points, pushing the final score to 36-13.  Winona Christian fell to 4-3 on the campaign.  The Tigers will host their first  Class 1A Region 6 foe of the year next Friday night when the 4-0 Velma Jackson Falcons come to town.

