Ethel downs Stars 36-13, move to 4-0

The Ethel Tiger football team improved to 4-0 on Friday night after defeating the Winona Christian Stars. The Tigers took a 16-13 lead into halftime but ran away from the Stars in the second half by scoring 20 unanswered points, pushing the final score to 36-13. Winona Christian fell to 4-3 on the campaign. The Tigers will host their first Class 1A Region 6 foe of the year next Friday night when the 4-0 Velma Jackson Falcons come to town.