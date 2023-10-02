HomeLocalEthel drops first contest of season, hosts FCA Friday night

Ethel drops first contest of season, hosts FCA Friday night

The Ethel Tigers (4-1) hosted the Velma Jackson Falcons (5-0) on Friday night and suffered their first loss of the 2023 campaign.  The Falcons jumped on the Tigers early and took a 31-0 lead into the half, cruising to a 46-0 win.  Ethel moved to 0-1 in 1A Region 6 play with the loss.  The Tigers will host another 1A Region 6 foe this Friday night when the French Camp Panthers (1-5) make the quick 20-minute drive south down the Natchez Trace.  The Panthers are coming off a tough 1A Region 6 loss as well, dropping their Friday night contest to the Noxapater Tigers 48-42.

