Ethel falls to 6-2 after tough loss on the road

The Ethel Tigers fell to 6-2, 2-2 in 1A Region 6, on the year after dropping a 30-22 decision to the Nanih Waiya Warriors on the road, who improved to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in 1A Region 6.  The Tigers trailed 22-16 at the half and and were outscored 8-6 in the second half to pick up their second loss of the 2023 season.  Ethel will host the Noxapater Tigers next Friday night for their final regular season game of the year.

