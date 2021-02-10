Home » Local » Ethel girls, McAdams boys advance to district tournament championship

Ethel girls, McAdams boys advance to district tournament championship

Two local basketball teams will play for district tournament championships this week.

The Ethel Lady Tigers advanced to the championship game with a 41-38 win over French Camp Tuesday night. The team will face West Lowndes for the championship Friday at 6:00 pm.

In the boy’s tournament, the McAdams Bulldogs cruised by Ethel 57-25 Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will face Nanih Waiya Friday at 7:00 pm for the championship.

The Ethel boys will play in the consoloation game Thursday night at 7:30 against West Lowndes.

All tournament games are being held at the McAdams High School gym.

