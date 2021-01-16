Ethel High School Announces Honor Rolls

Superintendent’s List

Karlee Barrett, Kaylyn Barrett, Riley Beauchamp, Brent Bell, Brooke Bishop, Jalynn Black, Aubrey Blaine, Mercedes Brewer, Layton Cozart, McKenna Graham, Hayden Graves, Jayden Hunt, Haleigh Hutchison, Megan Johnson, Melissa Jones, Kaylee Keith, Laken Keith, Chase Langford, Kameron McCuller, Karter McCuller, Kaytlyn McCuller, Saccario Merritt, Katy Jo Newman, Rylie Renfrow, Alexis Sanders, Macee Sisson, Steven Steed, Addison Stubbs, Clifford Thames, Reeves Threadgill, Brady White, Colin White, Sadie Kate Wood.

Principal’s List

Avril Albia, Josh Alvarado, Matthew Arnold, Talon Beauchamp, Ava Bell, Ethan Bishop, Carley Blakely, Mason Bradberry, Stephanie Caples, Katie Grace Chunn, Zantavia Clark, Chloe Cloninger, Alexis Davis, Lotus Edwards, Abigail Ellington, Lyzabeth Ellington, Bailey Engle, Chloe Gibson, Devin Granger, Kayla Hodges, Kole Hunt, Justin Hunt, Hunter Hutchison, Jahia Johnson, Maeson Jolley, Jada Lambert, Gavin Lepard, Tearshanae Mallett, Wyatt May, Mylee McBride, Cooper McDaniel, Boyd McMichael, Artaysha Miller, Emily Mitchell, Asiayonna Mosley, CinKyra Mosley, Kyle Nabors, Jake Newman, Alexis Phillips, Hunter Quick, Brailyn Rone, Cyrus Rone, Abigail Sanders, Alex Schuster, Shelby Schuster, Olivia Simpson, Autumn Sims, Mollie Sisson, Celia Smith, Amy Steed, Gage Steed, Allison Thomas, Alyssa Tubby, Robin Veasley, Tyler Weaver, Elena White, Cameron Whitman, Eli Wilkinson, Semaija Wingo, Braden Wooten.

Congratulations to all these students. Keep up the good work!