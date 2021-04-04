Ethel High School Announces Honor Rolls

Superintendent’s List

Karlee Barrett, Kaylyn Barrett, Riley Beauchamp, Brent Bell, Brooke Bishop, Jalynn Black, Aubrey Blaine, Stephanie Caples, Layton Cozart, McKenna Graham, Kole Hunt, Haleigh Hutchison, Jahia Johnson, Megan Johnson, Melissa Jones, Kaylee Keith, Laken Keith, Chase Langford, Kameron McCuller, Karter McCuller, Kaytlyn McCuller, Cinkyra Mosley, Jake Newman, Katy Jo Newman, Rylie Renfrow, Cyrus Rone, Alexis Sanders, Alex Schuster, Macee Sisson, Steven Steed, Addison Stubbs, Robin Veasley, Brady White, Colin White, Gabi Wilkinson, Sadie Kate Wood

Principal’s List

Avril Albia, Josh Alvarado, Matthew Arnold, Keylasia Barksdale, Landon Barnhill, Talon Beauchamp, Ava Bell, Mason Bradberry, Mercedes Brewer, Chloe Cloninger, Alexis Davis, Lotus Edwards, Abigail Ellington, Bailey Engle, Daegon Ervin, Destiny Felton, Hannah Ferguson, Chloe Gibson, Devin Granger, Hayden Graves, Kayla Hodges, Jayden Hunt, Justin Hunt, Hunter Hutchison, Asher Ishmael, Maeson Jolley, Alexis Jolly, Gavin Lepard, Tearshanae Mallett, Wyatt May, Mylee McBride, Cooper McDaniel, Boyd McMichael, Saccario Merritt, Artaysha Miller, Asiayonna Mosley, Kyle Nabors, Doug Rivera, Brailyn Rone, Brice Salers, Izzie Sanders, Shelby Schuster, Ethan Shirley, Olivia Simpson, Autumn Sims, Mollie Sisson, Amber Smith, Celia Smith, Amy Steed, Gage Steed, Allison Thomas, Alyssa Tubby, Keegan Watkins, Elena White, Semaija Wingo, Braden Wooten

Congratulations to all these students! We thank you for your hard work.