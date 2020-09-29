Ethel High School cancels all athletic events for 2 weeks

Ethel High School has canceled its Homecoming football game and all other athletic activities for the next two weeks.

The cancellations are in response to positive cases of COVID-19 being confirmed at the school.

Principal Culley Newman sent out the following message from the school’s Remind account:

“With the safety of our students in mind we will cancel all athletics for this week and next. We will continue to closely monitor the covid situation at Ethel High School. We will attempt to reschedule the homecoming activities and football game on a later date. Our number one priority is the safety of our students and their families. As soon as that date is finalized we will let the Ethel Family know. Again pray for all those who are sick and dealing with this disease.”

Ethel was scheduled to hold homecoming festivities this week, but those have been postponed.