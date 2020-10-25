Ethel High School Honor Roll

Ethel High School has published its most recent Honor Roll.

Superintendent’s List

Karlee Barrett

Kaylyn Barrett

Riley Beauchamp

Brent Bell

Brooke Bishop

Caroline Black

Jalynn Black

Aubrey Blaine

Stephanie Caples

Chloe Cloninger

Layton Cozart

Lotus Edwards

McKenna Graham

Haleigh Hutchison

Megan Johnson

Kaylee Keith

Laken Keith

Chase Langford

Kameron McCuller

Karter McCuller

Kaytlyn McCuller

Cooper McDaniel

Boyd McMichael

Kyle Nabors

Jake Newman

Katy Jo Newman

Doug Rivera

Alex Schuster

Macee Sisson

Amy Steed

Steven Steed

Addison Stubbs

Keegan Watkins

Brady White

Sadie Kate Wood

Principal’s List

Avril Albia

Colby Allen

Josh Alvarado

Matthew Arnold

Elizabeth Aycock

Landon Barnhill

Talon Beauchamp

Mercedes Brewer

Hannah Callahan

Zantavia Clark

Alexis Davis

Kaden Deason

Abigail Ellington

Braylen Ellington

Bailey Engle

Daegon Ervin

Cameron Farmer

Destiny Felton

Chloe Gibson

Devin Granger

Hayden Graves

Austin Hanson

Kayla Hodges

Treasure Hollman

Jayden Hunt

Kole Hunt

Justin Hunt

Hunter Hutchison

Jahia Johnson

Maeson Jolley

C.J. Jolly

Melissa Jones

Paige Lambert

Gavin Lepard

Tearshanae Mallett

Wyatt May

John Braxton McBride

Mylee McBride

Dejah Merritt

Saccario Merritt

Artaysha Miller

Makenzie Miller

Brooke Mitchell

Principal’s List Continued

Asiayonna Mosley

Cade Nabors

Rylie Renfrow

Brailyn Rone

Abigail Sanders

Lexi Sanders

Shelby Schuster

Ethan Shirley

Olivia Simpson

Autumn Sims

Mollie Sisson

Amber Smith

Celia Smith

Gage Steed

Logan Sumners

Jerid Sumners

Allison Thomas

Reeves Threadgill

Jaycee Tindoll

Alyssa Tubby

Justice Wasson

Meagan Weaver

Tyler Weaver

Colin White

Elena White

Cameron Whitman

Patricia Woods

Braden Wooten