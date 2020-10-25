Ethel High School Honor Roll

Ethel High School has published its most recent Honor Roll.
Superintendent’s List
Karlee Barrett
Kaylyn Barrett
Riley Beauchamp
Brent Bell
Brooke Bishop
Caroline Black
Jalynn Black
Aubrey Blaine
Stephanie Caples
Chloe Cloninger
Layton Cozart
Lotus Edwards
McKenna Graham
Haleigh Hutchison
Megan Johnson
Kaylee Keith
Laken Keith
Chase Langford
Kameron McCuller
Karter McCuller
Kaytlyn McCuller
Cooper McDaniel
Boyd McMichael
Kyle Nabors
Jake Newman
Katy Jo Newman
Doug Rivera
Alex Schuster
Macee Sisson
Amy Steed
Steven Steed
Addison Stubbs
Keegan Watkins
Brady White
Sadie Kate Wood
Principal’s List
Avril Albia
Colby Allen
Josh Alvarado
Matthew Arnold
Elizabeth Aycock
Landon Barnhill
Talon Beauchamp
Mercedes Brewer
Hannah Callahan
Zantavia Clark
Alexis Davis
Kaden Deason
Abigail Ellington
Braylen Ellington
Bailey Engle
Daegon Ervin
Cameron Farmer
Destiny Felton
Chloe Gibson
Devin Granger
Hayden Graves
Austin Hanson
Kayla Hodges
Treasure Hollman
Jayden Hunt
Kole Hunt
Justin Hunt
Hunter Hutchison
Jahia Johnson
Maeson Jolley
C.J. Jolly
Melissa Jones
Paige Lambert
Gavin Lepard
Tearshanae Mallett
Wyatt May
John Braxton McBride
Mylee McBride
Dejah Merritt
Saccario Merritt
Artaysha Miller
Makenzie Miller
Brooke Mitchell
Principal’s List Continued
Asiayonna Mosley
Cade Nabors
Rylie Renfrow
Brailyn Rone
Abigail Sanders
Lexi Sanders
Shelby Schuster
Ethan Shirley
Olivia Simpson
Autumn Sims
Mollie Sisson
Amber Smith
Celia Smith
Gage Steed
Logan Sumners
Jerid Sumners
Allison Thomas
Reeves Threadgill
Jaycee Tindoll
Alyssa Tubby
Justice Wasson
Meagan Weaver
Tyler Weaver
Colin White
Elena White
Cameron Whitman
Patricia Woods
Braden Wooten