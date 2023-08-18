HomeAttalaEthel High School hosts first Beta induction ceremony in 20 Years

Ethel High School hosts first Beta induction ceremony in 20 Years

by

Friday, Aug. 11, Ethel High School Beta hosted its first High School Beta induction ceremony in over 20 years.

Casey Johnson and Julie Harman instituted the student-elected Beta officers for the 2023-24 school year: Katy Jo Newman president; Sadie Kate Wood vice president; Tearshanae Mallet secretary; and Jalynn Black Historian. Each officer gave an oath to fulfill her position’s duties.

The officers also received a plaque as appreciation for serving the Beta Club. The sponsors and newly elected president then inducted incoming Beta members: Alyn Bishop, Jodie Black, Carleigh Blaine, Aubrey Cole, J.D. Cummins, Marissa Dearen, Lyzabeth Ellington, Jamarius Evans, Hadlee Fancher, Karli Fortenberry, Zoey Huggins, Olivia McCrory, Katherine McCuller, Taylon May, X’Zavious Merritt, Meredith Moudy, Jayden Poole, Baylee Self, Gabriela Wilkinson, Jerrica Williams, Gabrielle Williamson, and Jasmine Williamson.

Each new Beta member received their membership card and lapel pin. Then, all of the new Beta members stood and recited an oath to serve the Beta club and their community.

The ceremony is the first in many years, but the sponsors intend to continue the event and make it grow in the future.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Beware of spam posts promoting local high school football broadcasts

Hope Alive Church to Host Back to School Community Event with Free Fish Plates

Audio: Back to School prayer walk set for July 30

Photo: Kosciusko School District wins Community Sports Challenge

Photo gallery: Ethel Tigers wrap up summer practice

Photo gallery: Ethel volleyball scrimmage/Meet the Tigers