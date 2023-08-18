Ethel High School hosts first Beta induction ceremony in 20 Years

Friday, Aug. 11, Ethel High School Beta hosted its first High School Beta induction ceremony in over 20 years.

Casey Johnson and Julie Harman instituted the student-elected Beta officers for the 2023-24 school year: Katy Jo Newman president; Sadie Kate Wood vice president; Tearshanae Mallet secretary; and Jalynn Black Historian. Each officer gave an oath to fulfill her position’s duties.

The officers also received a plaque as appreciation for serving the Beta Club. The sponsors and newly elected president then inducted incoming Beta members: Alyn Bishop, Jodie Black, Carleigh Blaine, Aubrey Cole, J.D. Cummins, Marissa Dearen, Lyzabeth Ellington, Jamarius Evans, Hadlee Fancher, Karli Fortenberry, Zoey Huggins, Olivia McCrory, Katherine McCuller, Taylon May, X’Zavious Merritt, Meredith Moudy, Jayden Poole, Baylee Self, Gabriela Wilkinson, Jerrica Williams, Gabrielle Williamson, and Jasmine Williamson.

Each new Beta member received their membership card and lapel pin. Then, all of the new Beta members stood and recited an oath to serve the Beta club and their community.

The ceremony is the first in many years, but the sponsors intend to continue the event and make it grow in the future.