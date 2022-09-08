Ethel Homecoming Parade planned for Monday, Sept. 12

The 2022 Ethel High School Homecoming Parade will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:00 pm.

The parade route will follow the road around Ethel High School.

Floats will line up at Ethel Baptist Church parking lot beginning at 5:30 PM.

Floats will begin at the church, turn right at the baseball field (left field line), travel around the school and end at the 4-way stop.

All Homecoming maids, flower girl and crown bearer, cheerleaders, sports teams are invited to participate.

Classes from Greenlee Elementary are encouraged to attend.

Anyone that wants to drive an antique car or have a float please come is invited to be a part of the parade.

Parking will be at the gym and in the sand bed.