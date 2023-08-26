HomeLocalEthel kicks off season with blowout win

Ethel kicks off season with blowout win

The Ethel Tigers traveled to North Carrollton on Friday night to take on the JZ George Jaguars and came away with a blowout win.  The Tigers led 26-0 at the half and cruised to a 32-8 victory over the 2A Jaguars.  Ethel (1-0) will be on the road once again on September 8, when they face the Benton Academy Raiders.

