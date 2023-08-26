Ethel kicks off season with blowout win

The Ethel Tigers traveled to North Carrollton on Friday night to take on the JZ George Jaguars and came away with a blowout win. The Tigers led 26-0 at the half and cruised to a 32-8 victory over the 2A Jaguars. Ethel (1-0) will be on the road once again on September 8, when they face the Benton Academy Raiders.
