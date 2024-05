The Ethel Lady Tigers softball season came to an end tonight in game 2 of a best 2 out of 3 series playing the Stringer Lady Red Devils in the South State Championship. The Lady Tigers lost tonight’s game 6-3 and dropped game 1 last night in Ethel 18-7. Senior Lizzie Rae Ellington was named Boswell Media Sports player of the game. Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff of the Ethel Lady Tigers Softball team for another outstanding softball season.