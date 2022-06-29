Ethel Man Gets Prison for Child Exploitation

An Ethel man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 to serve with no possibility of parole after being convicted in a child exploitation case. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the sentencing of Joseph Scott Crosby in Attala County Circuit Court. An investigation by the AG’s Cyber Crime Division prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found that Crosby was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He’s also been sentenced to 20 years probation following his release from prison and will have to register as a sex offender.