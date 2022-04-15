Ethel May Day Festival Coming Soon

The Ethel’s May Day Festival will be on Saturday, May 7 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm this year. Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:

Arts & Crafts – $20

Food with Electricity – $40

Food without Electricity – $30

Unique Treasures – $15

Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. NEW to the Festival this year is a live band from 10-2 at the pavilion. Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 email gwensims2109@gmail.com. Applications may also be mailed to PO Box 6, Ethel, MS 39067.