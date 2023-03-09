Ethel May Day Festival planned for May 6

Ethel’s May Day Festival will be on Saturday, May 6 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm this year.

Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:

Arts & Crafts – $20

Food with Electricity – $40

Food without Electricity – $30

Unique Treasures – $15

Bounce houses – $50

Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. This year there will be a live band from 10-2 at the pavilion.

Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-770-2434 email [email protected].

Applications may also be mailed to 2109 Pope St, Ethel, MS 39067.