Ethel May Day Festival planned for May 6

Ethel’s May Day Festival will be on Saturday, May 6 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm this year.

Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:

  • Arts & Crafts – $20
  • Food with Electricity – $40
  • Food without Electricity – $30
  • Unique Treasures – $15
  • Bounce houses – $50

Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. This year there will be a live band from 10-2 at the pavilion.

Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-770-2434 email [email protected].

Applications may also be mailed to 2109 Pope St, Ethel, MS  39067.

 

