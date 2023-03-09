Ethel May Day Festival planned for May 6

Ethel’s May Day Festival will be on Saturday, May 6 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm this year.
Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:
- Arts & Crafts – $20
- Food with Electricity – $40
- Food without Electricity – $30
- Unique Treasures – $15
- Bounce houses – $50
Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. This year there will be a live band from 10-2 at the pavilion.
Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-770-2434 email [email protected].
Applications may also be mailed to 2109 Pope St, Ethel, MS 39067.