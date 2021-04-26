Home » Local » Ethel May Day Festival set for this weekend

Ethel May Day Festival set for this weekend

Posted on

The Town of Ethel will hold its annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 1 on Main Street from 8 am until 4 pm. Festival organizers are now accepting applications for the following:

  • Arts & Crafts – $20
  • Food with Electricity – $40
  • Food without Electricity – $30
  • Unique Treasures – $15

Call or email for an application. All fees are payable by cash or money order only. Contact Town Hall at 662-674-5222, or Mayor Gwen Sims at 662-792-6860 email [email protected]. Applications may also be mailed to PO Box 6, Ethel, MS  39067.

Submit a Comment