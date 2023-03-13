HomeAttalaEthel mother and 2 daughters die from apparent drowning in Louisiana

Ethel mother and 2 daughters die from apparent drowning in Louisiana

An Ethel woman and her two young daughters have died in an apparent drowning accident in Louisiana.

KPLC-TV reports the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

The victims have not been identified, but Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told reporters that family was from Ethel and that the mother was 28-years-old and the daughters were 7 and 8.

The report also states that a 9-year-old boy was rescued from the water and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

