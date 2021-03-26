Ethel Names STAR Student

McKenna Graham has been named STAR Student for the 2020-2021 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi.

STAR students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both ACT scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR student. Each STAR student is asked to designate a STAR teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Jennifer Graham was designated as STAR teacher.