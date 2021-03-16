Ethel Powerlifters Advance to South State Meet

The Ethel High School girls powerlifting team recently competed at the district powerlifting meet at McAdams High School. All six lifters advanced to the South State Meet which will be held at McAdams High School. Lifters are Jada Lambert, Addison Stubbs, Halley Box, Zakiya Dotson, Lily Tipton, and Jessi Martin. This team is the first girls’ powerlifting team in school history.

The Ethel High School boys powerlifting team placed second at the district powerlifting meet recently held at McAdams High School. They also will advance to the South State Meet. Lifters are Gage Steed, Matthew Arnold, Kentrell Dotson, Tyler Barksdale, Marcus Jones, Anton Clark, LaDarrius Hubbert, Talon Beauchamp, Devin Granger, Tychez Rimmer, Davion Hunt, Jacob Holman, and Kesus Collins.

Congratulations to all these hard-working students!