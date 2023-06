The 2023 Ethel Tigers’ football schedule has been released.

The schedule includes non-district games against JZ George, Benton Academy, Bogue Chitto, and Winona Christian.

Following this year’s reclassification, the Tigers will compete in Region 6-1A.

District games for Tigers will be Velma Jackson, French Camp, McAdams, Nanih Waiya, and Noxapater

The team has an open date Friday, Sept. 15.

The first game of the season is set for Friday, Aug. 25 vs JZ George.

Ethel 2023 Football Schedule

