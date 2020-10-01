Ethel reschedules homecoming game

Ethel High School has rescheduled its Homecoming football game.

In a message sent out to parents on the Remind App, Principal Culley Newman said the Homecoming game game against Coffeeville will now be played Oct. 23.

Earlier this week, Ethel announced that it was stopping all athletic events for two weeks due to positive cases of coronavirus being reported at the school.

The complete Remind message can be viewed below.

“Good Afternoon Tiger Nation!

First, I want to thank the students at Ethel High School for working together with wearing masks and following instructions. We as parents know all to well there are many things we may not enjoy doing in life, but to be successful we must. The sooner our children learn that lesson the better their life will be.

The Coffeeville game has been rescheduled for Oct. 23. That was the Noxapater game and it has been cancelled. As of Today 9/29/20 we will have Homecoming on Oct. 23. I hope you all have a great evening. #WEAREETHEL”