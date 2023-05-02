Ethel softball advances in playoffs, baseball to begin postseason play Friday

HomeAttalaEthel softball advances in playoffs, baseball to begin postseason play Friday

The Ethel Tigers baseball and softball teams will play in the next round of the MHSAA 1A playoffs this week.

Softball completed the 2nd round sweep of Salem Monday night with a 13-1 win. The Lady Tigers will face Enterprise this weekend  for a spot in the South State Championship.

The Ethel baseball team will begin its postseason play this week. As winners of Region 5, the team had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Tigers will face Richton beginning tonight (Tuesday) at home and go on the road for Game 2 Friday.

