The Ethel Tigers softball team is moving on to the 3rd round of the MHSAA 1A Playoffs.

The team defeated Lumberton 13-3 and 13-2 in its 2nd round series.

In the 3rd round, the Tigers will play in the winner of the series between Stringer and Salem. Those teams will play Game 2 of their series Monday night with Stringer leading the series 1-0.

That series will be played this weekend with dates, locations, and times TBD.

See the complete MHSAA 1A Softball playoff bracket HERE.