For the second year in a row, the Ethel Lady Tigers softball team will play for the 1A South State Championship.

The team swept through its 3rd round series with a 6-3 Game One win Thursday (May 1) and 5-0 win in Game Two Saturday (May 4).

The Lady Tigers will face Stringer in the South State Championship later this week.

The complete schedule is still being set, but Ethel will host Game 1 and Game 3 (if necessary).

1A Softball Bracket