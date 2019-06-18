Ethel softball alum named to Google Cloud Academic All-America® At-Large Team

Source: EMCC Athletics

A former Ethel Lady Tiger softball player has been named to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America® College Division Women’s At-Large Team.

East Mississippi Community College softball player Avery Bouchillon was selected for the honor by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Bouchillon graduated from Ethel High School in 2017 where she served as Valedictorian and Senior Class President.

Bouchillon maintained a cumulative 4.00 grade point average in biology throughout her two seasons as a versatile utility player for EMCC. This past year as a 26-game sophomore starter for Coach Austin McNair’s Lady Lions, Bouchillon batted .317 with six doubles and 10 stolen bases while seeing game action during the season at first base, third base, as a catcher and in the outfield.

As EMCC’s Presidential Partnership Scholarship recipient to attend Mississippi State University, Bouchillon has been selected for the EMCC-MSU Bridges to Baccalaureate research program.

In addition to being a two-time Scholar-Athlete recipient at East Mississippi, Bouchillon served as a student ambassador and student government representative during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years on the Scooba campus. She was elected Miss EMCC this past year by her peers along with being a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

CoSIDA’s college division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.

