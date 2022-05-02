Ethel softball and baseball breeze through weekend series to advance to 3rd round

The Ethel Tigers baseball and softball teams are moving ahead in the MHSAA Playoffs.

Both teams blew past their opponents in 2nd round games over the weekend.

The baseball team defeated Enterprise-Lincoln 10-0 and 12-1. Next up for the team is Richton. The Tigers will host game 1 Friday and go on the road Saturday for game 2.

The softball team also won in dominating fashion, defeating Lumberton 12-0 and 16-0. The Lady Tigers will face Taylorsville in the third round Friday in Ethel and Saturday at Taylorsville.

Follow @TigersEthel on Twitter for more information on both teams throughout the playoffs.